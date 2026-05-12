There’s a 'hotel' in London you’ll want to check into — and it might just have every fashion lover’s name written all over it

Called the Louis Vuitton Hotel, this is a fully staged luxury installation
If London is on your radar between now and June 2026, there’s a new reason to pay attention to Mayfair. Not a restaurant, boutique, not even a traditional exhibition - but something far more immersive, theatrical, and purposefully over-the-top in the best possible way.
It’s called the Louis Vuitton Hotel, created by the house of Louis Vuitton, and before anything else needs to be made clear: this is not a real hotel. There are no bedrooms, overnight stays, or guests checking in to sleep. It is a temporary immersive pop-up experience designed as a “hotel” in theme only.
Instead, it is a fully staged luxury installation built to celebrate 130 years of the Monogram, first introduced in 1896, and now one of the most recognisable symbols in global luxury.
Set inside a townhouse at 28 Berkeley Square in Mayfair, the experience opens on 24 April 2026 and runs for approximately two months, closing around late June 2026 (exact dates may vary depending on programming).
Rather than rooms for staying in, the space is designed as a series of immersive environments where iconic Louis Vuitton bags become architectural and experiential settings.
You begin in the Keepall Lobby, inspired by Louis Vuitton Keepall. Originally designed in the 1930s as a lightweight travel companion, the Keepall represents movement, freedom, and the evolution of modern travel. Here, it functions as the symbolic entrance to the experience.
From there, the tone shifts upstairs at Café Alma, inspired by Louis Vuitton Alma. With its Art Deco influence and Parisian references, the space offers afternoon tea, champagne service, and curated dining moments designed to feel intimate, cinematic, and effortlessly relaxing..
Higher up, the concept becomes more experimental, with installations built around some of the house’s most recognisable silhouettes.
The Speedy Room, inspired by Louis Vuitton Speedy, transforms the iconic travel bag into a soft, light-filled environment referencing speed and modern movement. Nearby, the Speedy P9 Safe Room introduces a more sculptural, gold-toned interpretation highlighting craftsmanship and contemporary design.
The Neverfull Gym, inspired by Louis Vuitton Neverfull, takes a more playful approach. Known for its practicality and capacity, the bag is reimagined here as a conceptual “fitness” space - a light-hearted exploration of abundance and utility turned into design theatre.
The experience concludes at Bar Noé, inspired by Louis Vuitton Noé. Originally created in 1932 to carry champagne bottles, the Noé becomes the foundation for a champagne and cocktail bar that evolves through the day.
In partnership with KOKO, the space transitions into an evening destination with DJs and a more atmospheric Mayfair nightlife energy.
What makes the Louis Vuitton Hotel interesting is not just its scale, but what it represents. Luxury brands are increasingly shifting away from simply showcasing products and towards building fully immersive environments around them.
Here, handbags are not just objects - they become rooms, spaces, and experiences. Heritage becomes something you physically move through rather than simply observe. And let's face it, who could complain about that.