Theft reportedly took place at Palm Beach hotel on the famous Boulevard de la Croisette
Paris: A luxury Richard Mille watch valued between €700,000 and €1 million has been stolen from a hotel guest in Cannes during the city’s annual film festival, according to a police source cited by Agence France-Presse.
The theft reportedly took place at the Palm Beach hotel on the famous Boulevard de la Croisette, where large crowds had gathered during festival events.
According to the source, the watch was stolen during a moment of congestion and jostling near the hotel’s restroom area, allowing the thieves to carry out the operation amid the crowd without immediately drawing attention.
The stolen timepiece belonged to the ultra-luxury Richard Mille brand, known for producing some of the world’s most expensive watches often worn by celebrities, athletes and wealthy collectors attending high-profile events such as the Cannes Film Festival.
Authorities in Cannes have long faced challenges linked to organized theft networks targeting affluent visitors during the festival season, when luxury jewellery, watches and designer accessories become prime targets for professional criminals.
French prosecutors recorded more than 12 thefts or attempted thefts involving luxury watches in Cannes over a two-month period last year alone.
Investigators say organized gangs operating across Europe have developed sophisticated resale methods, including forging serial numbers and creating fake certificates and packaging to reintroduce stolen luxury watches into the international market for substantial profits.
The Cannes Film Festival, which attracts celebrities, executives, influencers and wealthy tourists from around the world each year, is often accompanied by heightened security measures aimed at preventing thefts and protecting high-profile guests along the French Riviera.