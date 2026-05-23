GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

€1 million watch stolen during crowd crush near Cannes hotel washrooms

Theft reportedly took place at Palm Beach hotel on the famous Boulevard de la Croisette

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The watch was stolen during a moment of congestion and jostling near the hotel’s restroom area, allowing the thieves to carry out the operation amid the crowd without immediately drawing attention.
The watch was stolen during a moment of congestion and jostling near the hotel’s restroom area, allowing the thieves to carry out the operation amid the crowd without immediately drawing attention.
Supplied

Paris: A luxury Richard Mille watch valued between €700,000 and €1 million has been stolen from a hotel guest in Cannes during the city’s annual film festival, according to a police source cited by Agence France-Presse.

The theft reportedly took place at the Palm Beach hotel on the famous Boulevard de la Croisette, where large crowds had gathered during festival events.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to the source, the watch was stolen during a moment of congestion and jostling near the hotel’s restroom area, allowing the thieves to carry out the operation amid the crowd without immediately drawing attention.

The stolen timepiece belonged to the ultra-luxury Richard Mille brand, known for producing some of the world’s most expensive watches often worn by celebrities, athletes and wealthy collectors attending high-profile events such as the Cannes Film Festival.

Authorities in Cannes have long faced challenges linked to organized theft networks targeting affluent visitors during the festival season, when luxury jewellery, watches and designer accessories become prime targets for professional criminals.

French prosecutors recorded more than 12 thefts or attempted thefts involving luxury watches in Cannes over a two-month period last year alone.

Investigators say organized gangs operating across Europe have developed sophisticated resale methods, including forging serial numbers and creating fake certificates and packaging to reintroduce stolen luxury watches into the international market for substantial profits.

The Cannes Film Festival, which attracts celebrities, executives, influencers and wealthy tourists from around the world each year, is often accompanied by heightened security measures aimed at preventing thefts and protecting high-profile guests along the French Riviera.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Delhi: Mobile phone snatcher arrested by AATS, South district police; six stolen phones recovered

Delhi Police arrest man, recover stolen mobile phones

3m read
Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan

Aamir Khan revisits Thugs of Hindostan failure

2m read
Alia Bhatt debuts at Cannes.

Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt serves her first look

2m read
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2025.

Aishwarya Rai absent from Cannes 2026 campaign

3m read