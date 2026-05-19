Delhi Police arrest man, recover stolen mobile phones and bike

Motorbike-borne snatcher held in Khirki Village, stolen phones, bike seized
New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough against rising street crime and mobile snatching incidents, the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of the South District Police apprehended a mobile phone snatcher on Tuesday.
It recovered six stolen and snatched mobile phones from his possession, and the motorcycle allegedly used in the commission of the crime was also seized.
The case came to light after a complaint was lodged by Yuvika Wadhwa regarding the snatching of her mobile phone near G-Block, C.R. Park.
Following the complaint, FIR No. 93/2026 under Section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Police Station C.R. Park on May 5, and an investigation was initiated immediately.
To crack the case, a dedicated police team comprising Sub Inspector Sajid Husain, ASI Ravinder Singh, Head Constable Kamal Prakash, HC Krishan Kumar, HC Virender, and Constable Arvind was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Umesh Yadav, In-Charge of AATS, South District. The team functioned under the close supervision of Additional DCP (Operations) Arvind Kumar.
During the course of the investigation, the police team reached the spot and carried out a detailed analysis of CCTV footage collected from cameras installed near the scene of the crime.
The footage revealed that the snatching was committed by a lone individual riding a motorcycle with a defective number plate. The accused had concealed his identity by covering his face.
Police officials said that sustained technical surveillance, CCTV trail analysis, and development of local intelligence helped investigators trace the accused to the Sangam Vihar area. The suspect was later identified as Aakash.
On May 17, the police received specific secret information that the accused would arrive near Nala Road in Khirki Village to dispose of stolen property.
Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police team laid a strategic trap in the area and successfully apprehended the accused while he was riding the motorcycle.
During the search operation, six stolen mobile phones were recovered from his possession. Verification of the recovered devices revealed that all the mobile phones were linked to previously reported theft and snatching cases registered at different police stations in Delhi.
During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had sold the snatched mobile phone connected to the present C.R. Park case to a person identified as Bunty, a resident of Sangam Vihar.
Police said efforts are underway to apprehend the receiver and recover the snatched device.
Investigators further revealed that the accused used to target unsuspecting pedestrians in crowded areas while riding a motorcycle.
To avoid identification, he deliberately used a motorcycle with a defective number plate and covered his face during the commission of the crimes.
After committing the offences, he allegedly sold the stolen mobile phones through local contacts to earn quick money to support his drug addiction.
The police recovered six stolen mobile phones and one motorcycle allegedly used in the commission of the crimes.
The accused has been identified as Aakash, son of Late Harkesh, a resident of Sangam Vihar, New Delhi, aged 20 years. According to police, he is a budding criminal and drug addict who has allegedly resorted to theft and mobile snatching to finance his addiction.
Police records show that although no previous involvement had been officially documented against him, the present arrest helped solve multiple theft and snatching cases registered across Delhi.
The cases worked out following the arrest include FIR No. 93/2026 of Police Station C.R. Park, E-FIR No. 80002972/26 registered at Police Station Mehrauli, E-FIR No. 80007122/26 of PS Fatehpur Beri, E-FIR No. 80061592/25 of PS Mehrauli, E-FIR No. 80001553/26 of PS Saket, E-FIR No. 80123943/25 of PS Ambedkar Nagar, and E-FIR No. 800586660/25 of PS Mehrauli.
Delhi Police stated that the prompt response, detailed CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, and continuous field efforts by the AATS team led to the successful apprehension of the accused involved in several cases of theft and snatching.
The South District Police reiterated that they remain committed to maintaining public safety and taking strict action against criminals involved in street offences, including theft and mobile snatching. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.