Court and Crime

Dubai Police arrest thieves with stolen Dh660,000 at airport

It took the cops just two hours to find and apprehend them

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
The rapid-response team comprised the duty officer, forensic experts, and CID investigators
Dubai Police

In less than two hours after receiving the report, Bur Dubai Police Station identified and arrested two masked thieves who had stolen Dh 660,000 from a supermarket and attempted to flee the country with the stolen money. The duo was apprehended at the airport moments before boarding their flight.

Bur Dubai Police Station revealed that the two suspects had planned to rob a large supermarket. Late at night, they headed to the back entrance, cut through the door using sharp tools, and entered the premises. They broke open four cash boxes containing Dh60,000, then proceeded to the main safe, which they also forced open with the same tools, stealing an additional Dh600,000 before fleeing the scene.

The theft was discovered early the next morning when one of the employees arrived before opening hours and immediately alerted the police.

A rapid-response team comprising the duty officer, forensic experts, and CID investigators arrived at the scene and reviewed the evidence. Despite the suspects’ attempts to conceal their identities by wearing masks, officers were able to trace their movements and, using artificial intelligence tools, data analysis, and collected evidence, successfully identified them.

Further investigation revealed their intention to escape the country with the stolen cash. Thanks to swift coordination between Bur Dubai Police Station and the General Department of Airport Security, the suspects were arrested at Dubai International Airport, and the stolen money was recovered in full.

The suspects have been referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
