Sharjah: Police here have foiled an elaborate attempt to export gold stolen during a late-night heist from a jewellery shop in the city of Khor Fakkan.
The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Eastern Region Police Department, thwarted the theft and smuggling attempt of a criminal gang who stole jewellery valued at around Dh800,000, as it was being prepared for shipment abroad through one of the country’s ports.
The Police Operations Room received a report from a gold shop in Khor Fakkan showing that the shop had been robbed by a criminal group late at night.
Criminal investigation personnel immediately swung to the site of the reported heist. A security team was formed to investigate and collect information about the perpetrators.
Within the first hours of receiving the report, the security team was able to determine the identities of the gang members.
Following extensive investigations and search operations, the stolen gold was found in a shipping container at one of the country’s ports, ready for shipment abroad.
Case filed
Police said work is underway to arrest the gang members, and a case involving the crime has been referred to the Public Prosecution to take legal measures.
Sharjah Police have called on all individuals and owners of commercial establishments to adhere to securing their establishments with security alarm systems and the necessity of cooperating with the security services.
Hotline
999 – hotline for emergency cases
Police also urged community members to immediately report anyone or group who attempts to attack the rights of others or threatens the stability of society.
Police stressed that the force will deal firmly with anyone who attempts to tamper with the security and safety of citizens and residents.