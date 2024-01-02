Dubai: Within half an hour, Dubai Police returned Dh76,000 ($17,000 and Dh14,000) to an Arab tourist who had forgotten the money in a taxi after New Year’s Eve celebrations.
The tourist had reported the loss through the Dubai Police Tourist Service on the Dubai Police app, stating that he had left behind the money in a cab while returning to his residence after celebrating New Year’s Eve.
Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment, under the guidance of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to swiftly respond and be fully prepared to handle all types of incidents in the shortest possible time, to enhance security, safety, and ensure the well-being of the community members.
He explained that Dubai Police received a report at 2am, after the New Year’s Eve celebrations, from a tourist who stated that he had forgotten a money pouch containing a sum of money in both dollars and dirhams in a taxi, hoping for assistance in promptly recovering the amount.
Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of Dubai Tourist Police in the General Department of Criminal Investigation, confirmed that the tourist police team immediately started working on identifying the taxi. “Within a few minutes, they successfully traced the taxi the tourist had taken to his hotel and then communicated with the driver to return the money pouch,” he said.
He further clarified that these comprehensive measures were completed within half an hour by the team, who were fully prepared to handle all reports during the New Year’s Eve festivities, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the utmost satisfaction of the community.
Al Jallaf praised the professionalism displayed by the dedicated team in handling the report. He also praised the taxi driver, who promptly assisted Dubai Police in swiftly returning the money to the tourist while demonstrating honesty in safeguarding the money.
The Arab tourist expressed joy upon retrieving the money pouch and the entire amount. He extended his gratitude to Dubai Police for their prompt response to his report, showcasing their commitment to ensuring a sense of security and safety in Dubai.