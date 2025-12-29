UAE and Ecuador confirm arrest of Interpol Red Notice-listed criminal

Roberto Alvarez Vera arrested in UAE on Ecuador's request
Abu Dhabi: The competent authorities of the United Arab Emirates have arrested Roberto Carlos Alvarez Vera, an Ecuadorian national listed on Interpol’s Red Notice, following a request from the relevant authorities in Ecuador.
The governments of the UAE and Ecuador said the arrest underscores their firm commitment to upholding the rule of law and strengthening international cooperation in combating transnational crime, including narcotics networks.
Both countries also emphasised their dedication to maintaining effective communication between their central authorities, reflecting a shared determination to advance judicial cooperation and further reinforce bilateral relations.
