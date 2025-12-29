GOLD/FOREX
UAE and Ecuador confirm arrest of Interpol Red Notice-listed criminal

Roberto Alvarez Vera arrested in UAE on Ecuador's request

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
International cooperation leads to arrest of wanted criminal
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The competent authorities of the United Arab Emirates have arrested Roberto Carlos Alvarez Vera, an Ecuadorian national listed on Interpol’s Red Notice, following a request from the relevant authorities in Ecuador.

Commitment to rule of law

The governments of the UAE and Ecuador said the arrest underscores their firm commitment to upholding the rule of law and strengthening international cooperation in combating transnational crime, including narcotics networks.

Strengthening judicial cooperation

Both countries also emphasised their dedication to maintaining effective communication between their central authorities, reflecting a shared determination to advance judicial cooperation and further reinforce bilateral relations.

