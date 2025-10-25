UAE extradited more than 10 people in 2025

They were wanted by law enforcement abroad
Authorities in the UAE announced the successful extradition of around 10 criminals who were wanted by law enforcement abroad this year, as part of the country’s ongoing efforts to strengthen international judicial and security cooperation in line with bilateral and multilateral agreements on combating crime and extradition.
These operations reflect the UAE’s firm commitment to upholding the rule of law, enhancing global security, and ensuring justice, through effective coordination with law enforcement agencies in partner countries and relevant international organisations dedicated to pursuing fugitives.
This information was issued in a statement made by the Minister of Justice and Security of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Fort van Oosten, during his reception of Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice of the United Arab Emirates, who is on an official visit to The Hague.
During his meeting with Al Nuaimi, Van Oosten expressed his deep appreciation for the UAE's tireless efforts to enhance international judicial cooperation and combat organised and financial crime.
The Dutch Minister noted that since the implementation of two bilateral agreements, the UAE has extradited 11 to the Netherlands, with six additional cases currently under review by UAE courts and 17 others under investigation. She confirmed that around 10 successful extraditions were carried out in 2025 alone — an indicator of the high level of mutual trust between the two nations.
In a joint statement, both ministers underscored the growing importance of tracing, freezing, and confiscating criminal assets as key measures in dismantling transnational criminal networks.
The UAE and the Netherlands reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening coordination and exchanging best practices in asset recovery, financial investigations, and the regulation of virtual assets.
The ministers also welcomed the establishment of direct communication channels between their ministries and central authorities, which has significantly expedited cooperation and reduced case-processing times. They emphasised that this direct coordination has played a crucial role in achieving the current level of success, and agreed to continue facilitating information exchange and expanding the use of digital systems to enhance the efficiency of judicial correspondence and documentation.
Both sides reiterated their joint resolve to build on the progress achieved, further strengthen legal instruments and institutional ties necessary to combat transnational crime, and uphold justice and security for both countries.
They also expressed their intention to enhance exchanges in expertise, training, and capacity-building between their respective judicial and prosecutorial institutions.
