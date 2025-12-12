GOLD/FOREX
UAE: Al Ain crowned ‘Capital of Arab Tourism 2026’

Ministerial Council for Tourism chose Al Ain during its 28th session in Iraq,

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Pictured above is a spectacular air display at the celebration for 181 grooms from the Al Ain region at Al Jahili Fort.
Pictured above is a spectacular air display at the celebration for 181 grooms from the Al Ain region at Al Jahili Fort.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The garden city of Al Ain has been crowned the Capital of Arab Tourism for 2026, marking another proud milestone for the UAE.

The announcement was made during the 28th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism in Baghdad, attended by a high-level UAE delegation led by Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism.

A national achievement

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, hailed the win as “a significant milestone for the UAE.”

“Being named the Capital of Arab Tourism for 2026 reflects the qualitative progress achieved through our leadership’s strategic vision,” he said. “It strengthens our position on the global tourism map and supports the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031.”

The strategy aims to attract 40 million hotel guests annually and grow tourism’s GDP contribution to Dh450 billion by 2031.

Al Ain’s rich heritage

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said the honour reflects Al Ain’s unique blend of authenticity and innovation.

“The selection of Al Ain celebrates its heritage, inspiring cultural sites, and exceptional natural landmarks,” Al Geziry said. “It fuels our mission to build an integrated tourism ecosystem in Al Ain by deepening partnerships and investing in experiences that enrich both residents and visitors.”

Al Ain’s success

The recognition builds on Al Ain’s designation as the ‘Capital of Gulf Tourism for 2025’. Known for attractions like Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain Oasis, and Qasr Al Muwaiji, the city continues to attract tourists from all over the world.

The UAE’s tourism sector maintains strong momentum across global fronts. In 2024, the industry contributed Dh257.3 billion to GDP — accounting for 13 per cent of the national economy.

Recent milestones include the election of Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais as Secretary-General of UN Tourism (2026–2029) and Masfout village in Ajman being recognised as the ‘Best Tourism Village in the World’ for 2025.

The meeting also explored cooperation in medical tourism, joint product development, and capacity building to raise industry standards.

