Meet UAE's Shaikha Al Nowais: First woman Secretary-General of UN Tourism

Al Nowais will be the first woman to lead UN Specialised Agency for tourism in 50 years
Riyadh: UAE's Shaikha Al Nowais has been officially confirmed as the next Secretary-General of the United Nations Specialised Agency for Tourism, making her the first woman to lead the organisation in its 50-year history.
Her appointment, ratified by the UN Tourism General Assembly in Riyadh, will take effect at the beginning of 2026.
Al Nowais brings extensive experience from the private sector, including her role as Corporate Vice President at Rotana Hotels. She also chairs the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Tourism Working Group and serves on the boards of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council and Les Roches Hospitality Academy.
Addressing the Assembly, Al Nowais said: “This is a triumph for all of us. It reflects our collective vision for a stronger, more connected, and more compassionate world of tourism. Together, we represent the hopes of millions whose lives are touched by this sector.”
"She outlined her five core priorities for her mandate: responsible tourism, capacity building, technology for good, innovative financing, and smart governance, aimed at making the sector more inclusive, resilient, and human."
The nomination was initially put forward by UN Tourism’s Executive Council in May and confirmed by the 160 Member States during the 26th General Assembly. The Assembly’s first day also featured updates on the organization’s shared Programme of Work, which focuses on boosting investments, supporting innovation, and expanding education and opportunities within the tourism sector.
Over the course of the General Assembly, delegates will take part in four plenary sessions and multiple committee meetings, advancing UN Tourism’s vision for a sustainable and globally connected industry.
