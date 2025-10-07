Egypt’s Khaled El Anany elected Director-General of UNESCO, becoming first Arab to lead the organisation

Former Tourism Minister makes history as first Arab head of UNESCO
Dubai: Khaled El Anany, Egypt’s former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, has been elected Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for a four-year term, becoming the first Arab to lead the organisation since its establishment in 1945.
El Anany succeeds France’s Audrey Azoulay, who served for eight years from 2017 to 2025. He won the vote by a wide margin, securing 55 out of 58 votes in a decisive victory over Congolese economist Firmin Edouard Matoko, with the US abstaining during the Executive Board’s session in Paris.
Supported by the Arab League and the African Union, Dr. El Anany’s candidacy received broad international backing, marking a milestone for Arab representation in multilateral institutions.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sissi hailed El Anany’s election as a reflection of Egypt’s enduring cultural influence and global standing. He said the victory embodies Egypt’s civilisational stature and the world’s confidence in Egyptian talent — combining knowledge, experience, and dedication — and expressed confidence in El Anany’s ability to strengthen cultural dialogue and safeguard human heritage.
The Executive Board’s decision will now be submitted for approval by UNESCO’s 194 member states at the organisation’s General Conference in November. El Anany prevailed after Mexico’s Gabriela Ramos withdrew from the race, leaving only Matoko — currently UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for External Relations — in contention. Azoulay, who served two consecutive terms, held the post for eight years.
Founded in 1945, UNESCO plays a global role in advancing education, science, culture, and communication, supporting initiatives ranging from biodiversity protection and heritage preservation to ensuring access to reliable information and addressing the challenges of artificial intelligence.
El Anany presented his vision under the theme “UNESCO for the People”, pledging to strengthen the organisation’s capacity to address global challenges and promote peace and understanding among nations through partnership and cooperation with all member states, according to a statement by Egypt’s Cabinet.
During his 30-month election campaign, El Anany visited more than 60 countries, meeting ministers, officials, and intellectuals worldwide to share his vision for UNESCO’s future.
El Anany was born on March 14, 1971, in Giza Governorate, into a family deeply rooted in knowledge and culture. He attended a French school in Cairo before enrolling in 1988 at Helwan University’s Faculty of Tourism and Hotels, majoring in Tour Guidance — where his passion for Egyptology first took shape.
He earned a master’s degree in Egyptian Antiquities of Nubia, followed by a postgraduate diploma and a PhD in Egyptology from Paul Valéry University – Montpellier, France, in 2001.
El Anany then returned to Egypt to serve as a professor of Egyptology at Helwan University. Over the years, he taught ancient Egyptian language at several prestigious international universities, including Montpellier, Palermo, and Brandenburg University of Technology in Germany. He is also a member of several scientific institutions, notably the German Archaeological Institute in Berlin and the French Institute for Oriental Archaeology in Cairo.
In October 2014, El Anany was appointed Director of the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation, where he led preparations for the Royal Mummies Parade in 2021 — a globally celebrated event showcasing Egypt’s ancient legacy. He continued overseeing this monumental task during his ministerial tenure.
In March 2016, El Anany was appointed Egypt’s Minister of Antiquities. His portfolio later expanded in December 2019 to include the Ministry of Tourism, becoming Minister of Tourism and Antiquities — a position he held until August 2022.
