How Kotn is weaving a new future for fashion, from Egyptian cotton to community schools

Kotn’s ambitions now stretch beyond clothing. Later this year, the company will open Beit KOTN, a boutique hotel located above its London store, followed by an even larger hospitality project in Cairo. The aim is not to diversify for its own sake, but to deepen the cultural connections at the heart of the brand. “The next decade is about scaling responsibly,” Helali says. “Opening in New York and London proved that a values-driven business can succeed in some of the most competitive markets. But we’re not just chasing growth—it’s about showing that business can be done differently.”