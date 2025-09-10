GEMS Education founder in Dubai launches $1 million Global Schools Prize with UNESCO

How UAE schools can apply for Varkey Foundation’s prize to honour innovation in education
Dubai: Sunny Varkey, founder of GEMS Education and the Varkey Foundation, has announced the launch of the $1 million Global Schools Prize in partnership with UNESCO.
Unveiled in Dubai, the new award from the Varkey Foundation will recognise schools worldwide that are pioneering fresh approaches to teaching, learning, and student wellbeing.
The initiative builds on the Foundation's existing Global Teacher Prize and Global Student Prize, completing what he described as a trilogy spotlighting educators, learners, and now schools as drivers of global educational change.
The Global Schools Prize will identify institutions making significant impact in areas such as AI transformation, sustainability, inclusivity, and teacher development.
Ten category winners will receive $50,000 each, while one school will be named the overall Global Schools Prize winner, taking home $500,000.
“The Global Schools Prize is more than an award – it’s a movement to reimagine learning in a world of constant change,” said Varkey, whose education group traces its roots to Dubai in 1959.
“By recognising multiple winners, we shine a light on the many ways schools are driving progress – from innovation and teacher development to sustainability and student wellbeing. By celebrating these institutions, we can spark a global conversation about scaling the best ideas in education and inspire action that resonates far beyond the classroom,” he added.
The prize will honour schools across ten categories: AI transformation, arts and creativity, character-driven education, global citizenship, health and wellbeing, overcoming adversity, inclusive education, STEM, sustainability, and teacher development.
Applications are now open to government and private schools worldwide – including UAE schools – via www.globalschoolsprize.org.
The award will be guided by the Global Schools Prize Council, co-chaired by Stefania Giannini, UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Education, and Dame Christine Ryan, former Chair of the Ofsted Board.
Giannini said: “The Global Schools Prize celebrates the ideas and innovations that are transforming education. Around the world, schools are reimagining what is possible – finding new ways to inspire curiosity, strengthen resilience, and unlock the potential of every learner. By sharing these breakthroughs on a global stage, the prize reminds us that the power of education lies not only in knowledge, but in the creativity and collaboration that drive progress.”
Saudi Arabia's Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Mansour, winner of the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize 2025, added: “The Global Schools Prize is so important because it shines a light on how schools in every corner of the world are meeting today’s challenges with remarkable creativity. From student-led sustainability projects to reimagined curricula, some of the most powerful innovations are emerging in the classroom. By celebrating these efforts on a global stage, the prize ensures the voices and visions of students, teachers, school leaders, and parents help shape the future of education.”
Other members of the Global Schools Prize Council include Rosalia Arteaga, former President and Vice-President of Ecuador; Nuno Crato, Portugal’s former Education Minister; Andreas Schleicher, Director of Education and Skills at the OECD; and Dina Ghobashy, Director of Education Transformation at Microsoft.
They are joined by Lasse Leponiemi, Co-Founder and Chairman of the HundrED Foundation; Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner at GSV Ventures and Co-Founder of the ASU+GSV Summit; Heekyung (Jo) Min, Executive Vice President of CJ CheilJedang; and Giuseppina Cannizzaro, Director at Dolce & Gabbana.
The council also includes Jonnie Noakes, Director of The Tony Little Centre for Innovation and Research in Learning at Eton; 2019 Global Teacher Prize winner Peter Tabichi; 2023 Global Student Prize winner Nhial Deng; and Global Student Prize finalists Kenisha Arora and Kekhashan Basu.
