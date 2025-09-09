Meet Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE’s new Minister of State

Seasoned diplomat brings decades of experience at UN, international affairs
Dubai: Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, a distinguished Emirati diplomat, who has been appointed Minister of State in the UAE government. She served as Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Nusseibeh previously held the position of UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations from September 2013 to April 2024, becoming the first woman to hold the role.
Born into a prominent family with Palestinian roots, Nusseibeh is the daughter of presidential advisor and translator Zaki Nusseibeh and granddaughter of Anwar Nusseibeh. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from Queens’ College, University of Cambridge, and a Master’s in Israeli and Jewish Diaspora Studies from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.
Nusseibeh’s career spans global institutions and UAE government service. She worked as a UNESCO consultant in Paris, an analyst at the Gulf Research Centre, and head of the IRENA taskforce. Since 2009, she has held senior posts in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Director of Policy Planning and Special Envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan. She has also been Deputy Sherpa for the UAE’s G20 participation and a member of the UK-UAE Ministerial Taskforce.
At the UN, she served as Vice President of the 72nd General Assembly session, President of the UN Women Executive Board in 2017, and co-chair of the Friends of the Future of the UN. Nusseibeh is also a trustee of the Emirates Diplomatic Academy.
