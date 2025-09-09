GOLD/FOREX
Meet Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE’s new Minister of State

Seasoned diplomat brings decades of experience at UN, international affairs

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, a distinguished Emirati diplomat, who has been appointed Minister of State in the UAE government. She served as Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Nusseibeh previously held the position of UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations from September 2013 to April 2024, becoming the first woman to hold the role.

Born into a prominent family with Palestinian roots, Nusseibeh is the daughter of presidential advisor and translator Zaki Nusseibeh and granddaughter of Anwar Nusseibeh. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from Queens’ College, University of Cambridge, and a Master’s in Israeli and Jewish Diaspora Studies from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.

Nusseibeh’s career spans global institutions and UAE government service. She worked as a UNESCO consultant in Paris, an analyst at the Gulf Research Centre, and head of the IRENA taskforce. Since 2009, she has held senior posts in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Director of Policy Planning and Special Envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan. She has also been Deputy Sherpa for the UAE’s G20 participation and a member of the UK-UAE Ministerial Taskforce.

At the UN, she served as Vice President of the 72nd General Assembly session, President of the UN Women Executive Board in 2017, and co-chair of the Friends of the Future of the UN. Nusseibeh is also a trustee of the Emirates Diplomatic Academy.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
