UAE warns citizens in Washington

The consulate urged nationals to strictly follow safety instructions
Dubai: The UAE Consulate in Los Angeles has advised Emirati citizens in the United States to remain vigilant as heavy rainfall and flooding affect Washington state, warning of potentially hazardous conditions.
In a statement, the consulate urged nationals to strictly follow safety instructions and guidance issued by local authorities to safeguard their wellbeing.
It also highlighted the importance of staying in contact during emergencies through the dedicated hotlines 0097180024 and 0097180044444.
Citizens were further encouraged to register with the “Twajudi” service to ensure swift communication and access to consular support should assistance be required.
