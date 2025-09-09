GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed announces new ministerial appointments in UAE Cabinet

UAE appoints Lana Nusseibeh and Saeed Al Hajeri as Ministers of State

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
Dubai Media Office/X

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the appointment of Lana Nusseibeh and Saeed Al Hajeri as ministers of State.

In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “Brothers and sisters, after consultation with my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we announce today the appointment of Lana Nusseibeh and Saeed Al Hajeri as Ministers of State in the UAE Cabinet.”

“We wish them every success in their current and future responsibilities and extend our best wishes to all our national teams across the UAE,” the Vice President added.

