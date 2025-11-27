UAE hails the roadmap calling for a truce and a shift to civilian rule in Sudan
Abu Dhabi: Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the European Union, has welcomed the European Parliament’s commitment to supporting peace in Sudan. She said the UAE remains fully committed to backing all regional and international efforts to end the civil war and help secure stability, security and sustainable development for the Sudanese people.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Nusseibeh noted that the European Parliament’s motion endorsed the efforts of the Quad, recognising it as “the mediation format” for the conflict.
She said the Quad Joint Statement marks a significant step toward stopping the fighting, as it outlines a practical roadmap to end the war. The plan begins with a humanitarian truce and moves toward the creation of a civilian-led government that is independent of both warring parties. She stressed that Sudan’s future cannot be shaped by extremist groups linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, and that only a civilian-led administration can reform institutions and steer the country away from extremism.
Nusseibeh also condemned the actions of both the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Port Sudan Authority, saying their conduct has brought immense suffering and damaged Sudan’s prospects. “An immediate end to the war and all acts of violence is imperative,” she said.
She reaffirmed the UAE’s position: a full and unconditional ceasefire, along with unrestricted humanitarian access across Sudan through all available routes. She emphasised that the UAE’s approach has always been humanitarian first, in keeping with its long-standing support for the Sudanese people.
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the UAE has provided $784 million in humanitarian aid since the conflict began. This makes the country the second-largest donor to Sudan after the United States, and the largest donor for 2025.
