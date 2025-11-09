UAE and Sudan: Historic bonds stronger than ever despite misrepresentation

UAE denounces atrocities, calls for protection of civilians
For more than half a century, relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Sudan have represented a unique model of Arab cooperation—rooted in humanitarian, developmental, and political dimensions. Since the outbreak of the crisis in April 2023, the UAE has focused its efforts on achieving an immediate ceasefire, establishing an urgent humanitarian truce, and securing a peaceful and lasting resolution to the conflict.
Sudan remains an urgent global humanitarian concern, and the UAE continues to call for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent cessation of hostilities, ensuring unhindered humanitarian access to all those in need. The UAE firmly believes there is no military solution to the crisis and that no armed faction—whether in Port Sudan or the Rapid Support Forces—should determine or dominate the country’s future.
Since the onset of the civil war, the UAE has consistently supported regional and international efforts to secure a ceasefire, protect civilians, and ensure accountability for human rights abuses. For over five decades, the UAE has stood by Sudan and its people through various crises and reaffirms its continued commitment to supporting their path toward peace, stability, and dignity.
The United Arab Emirates reiterates its full support for all regional and international efforts aimed at implementing an immediate humanitarian truce and achieving a comprehensive ceasefire in Sudan to enable the delivery of aid and alleviate the suffering of civilians.
The UAE has expressed its deep condemnation of the grave human rights violations and horrific crimes committed against civilians across conflict-affected regions in Sudan, including El Fasher.
The UAE stressed that targeting civilians, residential areas, and vital facilities constitutes a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and all moral and humanitarian principles.
It affirmed that the atrocities in Sudan constitute crimes against humanity that demand a unified and resolute international response. Both parties to the conflict bear full responsibility for protecting civilians and ensuring the swift, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also underscored that exploiting humanitarian aid for political or military purposes is unacceptable and strongly condemned.
The UAE continues to work closely with regional and international partners—including through the Quad mechanism (UAE, United States, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia)—to help end the civil war.
The latest Quad statement marked a significant diplomatic breakthrough, sending a unified message: there is no military solution to the crisis, and the only viable path forward is an independent civilian-led transition free from the influence of warring parties.
The UAE’s support for this statement reflects its unwavering commitment to ending the war, alleviating the suffering of millions, and assisting the Sudanese people in achieving peace and stability.
The statement received broad endorsement from the African Union, IGAD, the Gulf Cooperation Council, Mauritania, Chad, the Central African Republic, Kenya, Bahrain, and the United Kingdom.
In this context, the UAE commends the United States for its leadership role in uniting regional and international positions behind a coordinated approach to support a humanitarian truce and a civilian transition in Sudan.
The UAE affirmed that the Quad statement represents a historic step toward resolving the crisis. It provides a clear assessment of the conflict’s nature and outlines a roadmap beginning with a humanitarian truce, followed by a civilian-led transition of power.
The UAE reiterated that the Sudanese crisis cannot be resolved militarily and emphasised that the regional and international consensus reflected in the statement is vital to advancing peace efforts and preserving Sudan’s unity.
The UAE reaffirmed its steadfast position calling for an immediate ceasefire and a comprehensive political solution through inclusive national dialogue as the only path to ending the civil war, safeguarding Sudan’s unity and stability, and supporting efforts to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Sudanese people.
The UAE continues to collaborate closely with regional, African, and international partners to support all efforts to reach a peaceful settlement, call for a ceasefire, and initiate political dialogue that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people for development, security, and prosperity.
The UAE reiterates that there is no military solution to the Sudanese crisis and underscores the importance of achieving a peaceful settlement—reflecting its firm belief that dialogue and cooperation are the only viable paths out of the conflict. It also emphasises the need for national consensus to form a civilian government.
The UAE expresses deep concern over the escalating violence in Sudan, particularly reports of sexual violence against women and girls, worsening famine, and the continued displacement of thousands. It stresses the need to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.
