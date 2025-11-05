UAE supports efforts to implement humanitarian truce, achieve immediate ceasefire in Sudan

The UAE underscored that the Quad joint statement on Sudan represents a historic step in efforts to end the crisis, as it provides an accurate assessment of its nature and outlines a clear roadmap for addressing it- beginning with a humanitarian truce followed by a civilian transition of power. The UAE reiterated that there is no military solution to the Sudanese crisis, highlighting that the regional and international consensus reflected in the statement provides significant support for advancing peace and preserving the unity of Sudan.