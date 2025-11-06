Anwar Gargash: We call on Sudanese factions to agree on a Ceasefire

Dr. Gargash expressed deep concern over Sudan’s unity amid the escalating violence
Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, urged the warring factions in Sudan to agree to a ceasefire, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to intensifying its humanitarian efforts in the country.
Speaking at the UAE International Media Conference, held on Wednesday as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Gargash said that the UAE “considers the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces as two warring parties.” He added, “They are parties in a civil war, along with 30 other militias. It is an extremely complex situation.”
Dr. Gargash expressed deep concern over Sudan’s unity amid the escalating violence, stating, “We are worried about Sudan’s cohesion due to the growing conflict.” He added, “Our efforts to assist the Sudanese people will continue. There are 30 million Sudanese in need of food and nutrition, and nine million displaced persons.”
He highlighted a key document reached by the Quartet on Sudan, saying, “This statement represents our pathway toward a solution in Sudan. It calls on the warring parties to meet for negotiations and sets out a nine-month transition to civilian governance.” He then asked, “Why would anyone oppose an immediate ceasefire in such dire circumstances?”
Dr. Gargash called for a political solution that would allow Sudan to transition to civilian rule rather than return to dictatorship as under former President Omar al-Bashir. He explained the UAE’s stance: “We want negotiations, we want a transition to civilian governance, and above all, we need a ceasefire.”
Underscoring the importance of upholding the Quartet’s consensus, he said, “We must preserve what was achieved in the Quartet’s statement—it remains Sudan’s lifeline. We must safeguard this consensus and treat it as the way forward.”
Dr. Gargash also conveyed the concerns of humanitarian organizations that armed groups are obstructing the delivery of aid to various regions of Sudan. “The UAE remains one of the largest donors in Sudan,” he said, “but access remains severely limited, and that is critical.” He called for an immediate ceasefire or a three-month humanitarian truce.
He reaffirmed that “the UAE condemns all atrocities committed in El Fasher and all other atrocities of this brutal civil war,” calling for an investigation into crimes committed in Sudan. “Perpetrators must be brought to justice,” he stressed. “I cannot emphasize enough the urgency of addressing these dire humanitarian conditions.”
Dr. Gargash concluded by describing the Sudanese conflict as “a war of the weak—one that no side can win militarily.”
The war in Sudan, which is midway through its third year, has killed tens of thousands and displaced at least 13 million people. About 30 million – more than half the population – are facing hunger, with famine declared in some areas, mainly in Darfur.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox