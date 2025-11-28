A Tribute to Progress: SQUATWOLF and artist Ibrahim Zaki debut National Day Capsule

Homegrown creativity meets cultural pride in limited-edition capsule
The UAE is a country built on Progress a place where people rise, reinvent and move forward every single day. It’s a nation that brings together individuals from every background, united by a shared intention: to progress in life. SQUATWOLF was born in Dubai out of that very spirit. As a homegrown brand, it mirrors the UAE’s core - Progress, Performance and Pack - values that continue to shape its identity.
This National Day, SQUATWOLF honours the nation that built it through a collaboration that feels authentic, intentional, and rooted in culture. Instead of relying on familiar motifs, the brand turned to a homegrown creative voice: Ibrahim Zaki, a multidisciplinary designer and Arabic calligrapher based in Dubai.
With a BA in Graphic Design from Al Najah University in Palestine, Zaki’s work has been showcased globally and recognised multiple times by the renowned Hundred Best Arabic Posters initiative. His craft is expressive and contemporary - grounded in heritage yet shaped by motion.
Together, SQUATWOLF and Zaki created a Limited-Edition UAE Capsule that transforms calligraphy into movement. Zaki’s strokes form the visual backbone of the collection, capturing the UAE’s energy in forms that are fluid, powerful, and constantly evolving. The pieces carry his signature rhythm - translating culture into performance and turning heritage into something alive, wearable, and in motion.
This capsule is a celebration of the UAE, but approached with intention rather than symbolism. It represents a nation that empowers its people to grow, and a brand built for those who show up every day in pursuit of progress. From design to execution, the collaboration stands on a shared belief: Progress belongs to all of us.
The UAE Capsule is a tribute to a country that moves forward together and to the local creative voices who shape its identity in modern, meaningful ways.
On the collaboration, Ibrahim Zaki said, “My passion for art was born from the brushstrokes and stencils I grew up around, and it gradually evolved into a deep respect for Arabic calligraphy. The UAE has always been a place where tradition and modernity meet, and that dialogue inspires me to push boundaries in my work. I see art not only as a personal journey but also as a way to connect people to their heritage while celebrating innovation. The UAE’s energy, diversity, and forward-looking spirit fuel my creativity, making every piece I create both a tribute to its roots and a step toward modern expression.”
Explore the full capsule: https://squatwolf.com/en-ae/pages/uae-capsule-lookbook
