UAE President receives King of Malaysia

Leaders expressed mutual wishes for continued progress and prosperity for both countries

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, King of Malaysia, who is on a working visit to the UAE lasting several days.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, where Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Sultan Ibrahim to his second home, the UAE. The two leaders exchanged warm and cordial remarks reflecting the strength of ties between their nations and expressed their mutual wishes for continued progress and prosperity for both countries, as well as further growth in UAE-Malaysia relations.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation in areas that support development in both nations and serve the wellbeing of their peoples.

The meeting was attended by a number of Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials of the UAE.

