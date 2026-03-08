GOLD/FOREX
Anwar Gargash says Sheikh Zayed would be proud of UAE’s unity and resolve amid challenges

Sheikh Zayed’s values guide UAE in facing challenges with confidence, Gargash says

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan would have been proud of the country as it confronts the current challenges with unity and resolve.

In a post on the social media platform X, Gargash wrote: “How proud Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan would be of the UAE at this moment, proud of its leadership and its people as they face the Iranian aggression with resilience, capability and unity.”

He added that the values instilled by the UAE’s founding father continue to guide the nation in confronting difficult circumstances.

“This homeland, whose values he planted, will remain steadfast, cohesive and confident in facing challenges,” Gargash said.

The statement came as the UAE marks Zayed Humanitarian Day, observed annually on 19 Ramadan, commemorating the legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his enduring humanitarian vision. 

