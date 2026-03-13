Gargash says Iran faces growing isolation, 136 nations back UN resolution

Historic Security Council support reflects broad global agreement, says Gargash
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, stressed that Iran’s growing international isolation reflects a clear global stance against its recent attacks, pointing to the unprecedented support for a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning the actions.
In a statement posted on X, Gargash said that Iran’s isolation “is not a slogan, it is a reality,” noting that 136 countries co-sponsored UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which condemns Iran’s attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Jordan.
He said the figure marks the highest number of sponsoring countries for a resolution in the Security Council’s history, calling it a strong indicator of the scale of international consensus on the issue.
“This reflects a clear international consensus calling for an immediate end to these attacks,” Gargash said.