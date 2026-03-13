GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Gargash says Iran faces growing isolation, 136 nations back UN resolution

Historic Security Council support reflects broad global agreement, says Gargash

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash
Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, stressed that Iran’s growing international isolation reflects a clear global stance against its recent attacks, pointing to the unprecedented support for a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning the actions. 

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

In a statement posted on X, Gargash said that Iran’s isolation “is not a slogan, it is a reality,” noting that 136 countries co-sponsored UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which condemns Iran’s attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Jordan. 

He said the figure marks the highest number of sponsoring countries for a resolution in the Security Council’s history, calling it a strong indicator of the scale of international consensus on the issue. 

“This reflects a clear international consensus calling for an immediate end to these attacks,” Gargash said. 

Related Topics:
UAEUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Anwar Gargash: UAE ready to defend its sovereignty

Anwar Gargash: UAE ready to defend its sovereignty

2m read
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash

Anwar Gargash says crises reveal true intentions

2m read
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President

Iran further isolated by Gulf attacks: Anwar Gargash

1m read
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash

Gargash: Iran attacks 'blatant and irresponsible'

2m read