Ancient solar phenomenon draws global visitors to Abu Simbel
Dubai: At least 2,000 tourists gathered on Sunday to witness the alignment of the sun with the face of King Ramses II at Abu Simbel in southern Egypt, a phenomenon regarded as one of the world’s most remarkable astronomical and architectural events.
Egypt’s Cabinet Media Centre said visitors assembled at the historic temple complex in Aswan to observe the biannual event, which reflects the scientific precision and engineering prowess of ancient Egyptian civilisation.
The phenomenon occurs twice a year, on October 22 and February 22, when sunlight penetrates the temple’s inner sanctum at dawn, illuminating the statue of Ramses II and those of the gods Amun and Ra-Horakhty.
Aswan Governor Amr Lashin said authorities coordinated security and logistical measures to ensure smooth entry and exit for visitors, with designated gates and pathways to manage crowds.
The alignment, dating back around 3,300 years, is believed to mark the ancient agricultural and harvest seasons, underscoring the enduring legacy of Egypt’s Pharaonic heritage.