Egypt Khufu’s named best restaurant in the Mena region

Standing proud in the shadows of Giza’s pyramids is a love letter to Egypt, the country of pharos. The restaurant Khufu’s, which aims to showcase the country’s cuisine to the world, opened in 2022 and in three short years has fed its way to number one on the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list. The line-up was revealed in Abu Dhabi on Feb 3.

After the win on Tuesday, when Bolandrini was asked to talk about the win, he said: "It means everything. We were forgotten in the land of the pharaohs [...] nobody knew that there was Egypt on the map."

Seif, meanwhile, has his own grip on gourmand taste buds in the city. He began his culinary journey on a ‘liver cart’ owned by his family as a 10-year-old. At 22, he took on the mantle of a chef. Since then, the now 30-something chef has earned his apron by becoming Top Chef Arabia in 2017 and earning two knives on The Best Chef Awards.

Chef Seif, meanwhile, spoke about the main goal at Khufu's being to introduce Egyptian cuisine to those who don’t love it yet. "I wanted to do something that would please any foreigner or any visitor that doesn't know the Egyptian food," he said.

