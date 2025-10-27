From Thai cafés to fine dining, Abu Dhabi’s culinary stars continue to rise in 2026.
Dubai: Foodies and gourmet lovers, this one's for you. Abu Dhabi's food scene is shining bright on the global stage, folks, with the release of the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi 2026.
The fourth edition features 56 restaurants, including 11 new additions, and that proves how quickly the capital's dining culture is just going places.
This year, three restaurants have successfully kept their One Michelin Star. These are Erth, Hakkasan, and Talea by Antonio Guida. Each of the inspectors were thoroughly impressed by the delicious, high-quality food, attention to detail, and just the persistent brilliance of it all. No doubt, keeping a star is never easy, and this milestone shows the effort and creativity that go into maintaining world-class standards year after year.
Among the new entries, three restaurants received the Bib Gourmand award, which celebrates places that serve great food at good value.
The new Bib Gourmand winners are Bua Thai Café, 3Fils Abu Dhabi, and Goldfish.
Bua Thai Café, located on Yas Island, offers simple, home-style Thai food that’s full of flavour.
3Fils Abu Dhabi, an extension of Dubai’s well-known restaurant, brings modern Japanese-inspired dishes to Al Bateen Marina.
Goldfish, in Marina Mall, serves sushi, ramen, and Wagyu sliders in a relaxed and stylish space.
These restaurants represent the spirit of Abu Dhabi’s dining scene. It's authentic. It's creative. And moreover, it's accessible.
In addition to the Bib Gourmand winners, eight other restaurants have joined the Guide this year. These new entries highlight the wide range of cuisines available in Abu Dhabi from fine dining to casual meals.
Some of the standout names include:
Antonia, a cosy Italian spot on Saadiyat Island known for its handmade pasta and traditional flavours.
Villa Mamas, which offers modern Khaleeji dishes inspired by regional recipes.
Strawfire by Ross Shonhan, a unique open-flame concept that uses Warayaki-style cooking to create smoky, flavourful dishes.
Other new additions such as Sand & Koal, Cipriani Dolci, Novikov Abu Dhabi, Pincode by Kunal Kapur, and Taparelle also bring fresh experiences to the city’s growing restaurant list.
The Michelin team also handed out four special awards this year to honour creativity and service.
Strawfire by Ross Shonhan received the Exceptional Cocktail Award for its innovative beverage menu.
Tuscan food, anyone? Villa Toscana at the St. Regis won the Young Chef Award for its talented team showcasing Tuscan flavours.
Ray’s Grill, located in Conrad Etihad Towers, earned the Service Award for outstanding hospitality.
3Fils Abu Dhabi took home the Opening of the Year Award for its strong debut.
The 2026 selection shows how Abu Dhabi is becoming one of the top culinary destinations in the region. The mix of international chefs and local talent continues to push boundaries while keeping the city’s charm and hospitality alive.
The writer is interning at Gulf News.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox