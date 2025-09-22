Michelin Guide returns to Abu Dhabi for its fourth edition

Dubai: Get ready for an unforgettable evening of culinary excellence as the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi unveils its 4th edition. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 23rd, at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi. This exclusive event, held in partnership with Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, promises to be a celebration of the region's best culinary talent.