Michelin Guide returns to Abu Dhabi for its fourth edition

Abu Dhabi's top restaurants will be the highlight of the 2025 Michelin Guide selection
Dubai: Get ready for an unforgettable evening of culinary excellence as the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi unveils its 4th edition. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 23rd, at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi. This exclusive event, held in partnership with Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, promises to be a celebration of the region's best culinary talent.
The evening will highlight the city’s finest chefs and restaurants, recognising their impact on the region’s dynamic culinary scene. The excitement kicks off with a press conference revealing the latest Abu Dhabi selection, followed by a cocktail reception that promises to be a feast for the senses.
Prepare to be dazzled by a spectacular lineup of five guest chefs, including four representatives from the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi 2025. These talented chefs will showcase their innovative creations during an exclusive cocktail reception, where each bite tells a story of culinary adventure.
Hakkasan – Boasting a prestigious Michelin Star, this gem of the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi 2025 is sure to impress.
Mate – A Michelin Selected standout, celebrated for its creativity and flavour.
Butcher & Still– Another Michelin Selected restaurant that's redefining dining experiences.
Café Milano– Known for its elegance and exquisite dishes, this Michelin Selected restaurant will leave you wanting more.
This is your chance to witness culinary magic in action! Guests will be treated to a specially curated menu of innovative canapés that showcase the dynamic flavors of Abu Dhabi’s culinary scene. Mingle with industry leaders, from fellow food enthusiasts to renowned chefs, and create connections that last long after the night ends.
