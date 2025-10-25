What The Food at Dubai's AlSerkal Avenue: 6 things to eat that should be on your agenda

Shhhh.... you can thank us later
Calling all foodies... this is your last chance to get over to AlSerkal Avenue to tuck into the goodness of nosh from around the world.
The What The Food event is running this weekend (Sunday is the last day), and its where you can talk food and its future, hear from change-makers and farmers and artists and innovators. You can partake in workshops and learn how you can make a difference.
You can also eat. Like, really truly let your tastebuds go wild. From sweet somethings to unusual meat offerings, there's so much to try. We've rounded up the six we think you really shouldn't miss.
Here they are:
You won’t have to wonder about a dislocated jaw if you go with this thin — yet juicy — offering. Easy to hold and easy to eat, this is the burger you’ll want to repeat.
If you are in the mood to experiment, check out Must, which will be serving ghazal (deer) meat in a burger or atop hot fries. There are also samosas with homemade sauces, as well as hot cocoa , matcha and mojitos on the menu.
That dream dessert is calling. Think cheesecake 2.0. It’s not just a soft bite of sweetness, it’s a vibe. There’s upside down cheesecake, cheesecake balls ice cream, and so much more.
For comfort food from Syria, head straight to Hanon. The food is made from scratch and inspired by the city’s corner cafes. You can bite into falafel, shawarma, or mezze, and you’ll get that feeling of home.
Go all-out with the flavour this Mexican restaurant is getting ready to deliver. Just remember of carry plenty of wet-wipes. It’s tasty but can get a little messy.
This shop has made a name for itself in the UAE thanks to its prime cuts of meat, juicy briskets, and beautiful broths. What you can also sample at What The Food is the ShawarMoo, a brilliantly cooked beef shawarma.
