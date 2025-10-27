Not just flu: UAE residents warned of spike in seasonal illnesses, allergies as temperature drops

Doctors report surge in viral, respiratory, gastro infections as cooler weather arrives
Dubai: As temperatures begin to drop in the UAE, doctors are warning residents to brace for more than just the common flu.
Hospitals and clinics are reporting an uptick in seasonal illnesses, from respiratory infections and gastroenteritis to allergies triggered by changing weather conditions.
"During seasonal transitions in the UAE, especially from summer to winter and vice versa, residents often experience a spike in various illnesses like flu and gastroenteritis due to abrupt temperature changes, humidity fluctuations and increased indoor gatherings," said Dr Zara Ahmed, specialist emergency medicine at RAK Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.
"Opening of schools and preschools and increased crowd gathering in cooler weather contributes to circulation of similar viruses in the community."
Dr Unni Rajasekharan Nair, specialist internal medicine at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Al Qusais in Dubai, noted that sudden drops in temperature can impair the natural defences of the respiratory tract. "Cool and dry air can make individuals more susceptible to colds, the flu, sinusitis and bronchitis," he said.
Dr Slavica Vukovic, another specialist internal medicine, explained that patients typically feel fever, cold, headache, generalised weakness, body pain, runny nose, blocked nose, throat pain and dry cough.
"Usually, the symptoms will persist up to one week, and with the symptomatic treatment and the support it will go away," said Dr Slavica.
The most active viruses include influenza A and B, and rhinovirus, which become more prevalent due to seasonal changes. After holidays and gatherings, people's immunity systems are challenged, making them more susceptible to infections.
Besides respiratory infections, doctors report increased cases of gastroenteritis with nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. Ear infections are also rising due to increased use of swimming pools and beaches.
Dr Zara highlighted that while most viral illnesses help develop herd immunity, "one of the most concerning effects is the post-viral fatigue and syndrome."
Severe symptoms requiring immediate medical attention include shortness of breath, cough with yellow or green sputum, chest pain while coughing, rapid breathing and confusion or drowsiness.
Children, elderly residents and pregnant women are more prone to worsening diseases.
"Children have immature immune systems and tend to spend more time outdoors, making them more prone to infections," explained Dr Unni. The elderly face similar risks due to age-related declines in immune function and circulation.
Patients with chronic illnesses such as asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), diabetes or cardiovascular disease also face increased risks, as sudden weather changes can worsen symptoms and increase hospitalisation likelihood, he pointed out.
Doctors report a notable surge in allergies linked to seasonal changes. "These days, due to frequent outdoor activities and change of fauna of the city, pollen allergies are also very common," said Dr Zara.
Increased exposure to date palms, acacia trees and ornamental plants during pleasant weather is driving allergy complaints. Sandstorms and desert dust during adventure activities are also triggering respiratory issues.
"We are seeing increased numbers of patients allergic to dust or even they have vasomotor rhinitis (a non-allergic nasal condition triggered by temperature fluctuations)," said Dr Slavica.
"Changes in the temperature will cause runny nose, headache and as a consequence, acute or chronic sinusitis also," she said.
Air conditioning systems can significantly impact respiratory health during seasonal transitions. Unfiltered air conditioners and damp, mouldy areas increase the chance of mould allergy due to decreased temperatures and increased humidity.
"Cleaning of AC filters and use of air purifiers and humidifiers at home significantly help in good circulation of air," advised Dr Zara.
"Use of HEPA filters in AC and vacuum cleaners to trap allergens and pollens" can make a substantial difference," she said.
HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters trap most microscopic airborne particles including allergens and pollutants.
Car cleanliness and proper ventilation also minimise exposure during long journeys.
Medical experts stress that simple preventive measures can significantly reduce illness spread. Regular hand washing, use of sanitisers and wearing masks whenever possible can greatly impact the spread and intensity of symptoms.
"The most important precaution is to avoid gathering, especially if someone is already symptomatic. It is mostly on individuals to protect others. Colleagues or family members who feel sick should wear a mask, stay at home, visit a doctor and follow instructions," said Dr Slavica.
Dr Zara added: "Although we cannot exclude ourselves from these wonderful gatherings, we can still take some small precautions like frequent hand washing, sneezing and coughing in elbow and wearing a mask whenever possible to avoid spreading and getting these infections."
Doctors recommend proactive steps to strengthen immune systems. Staying hydrated, eating healthy food and routine exercises help develop good immunity. Antioxidant-rich foods and those rich in vitamin C have beneficial effects during seasonal transitions.
"Dressing appropriately and maintaining stable indoor temperatures can help the body adapt more smoothly to outdoor fluctuations," said Dr Unni.
The yearly influenza vaccine has shown promising effects. "Though it may not prevent the disease, it improves immunity and reduces the chances of worsening symptoms. Kids, adults, elderly: all must consult their physician and take the required vaccines on time," explained Dr Zara.
Those with known allergies should maintain their regular antihistamines. Asthmatic patients need to keep their regular inhalational therapy as treatment for their condition.
While the UAE is known for year-round sunshine, mental health can be influenced by seasonal changes. Shorter daylight hours during winter months can disrupt the body's natural balance of melatonin and serotonin, hormones tied to sleep and mood regulation.
"This can lead to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) or general mood dips," explained Dr Unni.
"Furthermore, cooler weather and early sunsets often result in less time spent outdoors. Reduced exposure to sunlight can lower vitamin D levels and limit physical activity, both crucial for maintaining stable mental health," he said.
Individuals may experience increased feelings of fatigue, irritability or even depression during transitional seasons.
Regular physical activity and sufficient sunlight exposure are essential to enhance immunity and stabilise mood-related hormones, said Dr Unni.
