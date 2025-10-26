GOLD/FOREX
Health

UAE Health Ministry urges residents to get annual flu shot as winter nears

Six groups identified in UAE as most at risk of contracting seasonal influenza

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has identified six groups as being most vulnerable to seasonal influenza and its complications, stressing the importance of getting the annual flu vaccine for its proven effectiveness in preventing infection and reducing symptom severity.

The ministry said influenza vaccines offer an estimated 70% to 90% protection against clinical infection in healthy adults. Vaccination also helps cut down hospitalisation and death rates linked to flu-related complications.

According to the ministry, those strongly recommended to receive the vaccine include senior citizens, children aged six months to five years, pilgrims, pregnant women at any stage of pregnancy, individuals with chronic diseases such as heart, lung, kidney, liver, blood, or neurological conditions, as well as healthcare workers.

Seasonal influenza awareness guide

In its newly released 2025–2026 Seasonal Influenza Awareness Guide, MoHAP urged everyone to get vaccinated before the start of winter.

The guide highlights seven key preventive measures:

  1. Get vaccinated.

  2. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

  3. Stay home if you have a fever or flu-like symptoms.

  4. Avoid direct contact with infected people.

  5. Wash and sanitise hands regularly.

  6. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

  7. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Symptoms and transmission

Seasonal influenza is described as an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses that circulate worldwide during specific seasons. These viruses belong to the Orthomyxoviridae family and are classified into three main types: A, B, and C.

Symptoms usually appear suddenly and include fever, headache, fatigue, cough, muscle and joint pain, sore throat, and nasal discharge. Children may also experience vomiting or diarrhoea.

While most people recover within a week, some — especially those in high-risk groups — may develop severe illness requiring hospitalisation.

The incubation period typically ranges from one to four days. The virus spreads through droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, or indirectly by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes.

Safe and effective protection

The annual flu vaccine is given as an inactivated (non-live) injection and becomes effective about two weeks after vaccination. It helps reduce flu-related hospitalisations, protects pregnant women during and after pregnancy, provides newborns with early immunity, and shields families and communities — particularly those with vulnerable memers.

MoHAP confirmed that influenza vaccines have a long-standing record of safety and reliability, having been used worldwide for over 60 years. Reported side effects are generally mild and short-lived, including soreness at the injection site, mild headache, or a low-grade fever.

Global impact

Citing World Health Organization (WHO) data, the ministry noted that seasonal influenza is among the most common infectious diseases globally, affecting 5–10% of adults and 20–30% of children each year. It causes an estimated 3–5 million severe cases and 290,000–650,000 respiratory-related deaths worldwide annually.

Research shows that flu vaccination can reduce the severity of illness and hospital admissions among the elderly by 25–39%, and lower overall mortality by up to 75%.

Public urged to get vaccinated

MoHAP encouraged all UAE residents — especially those at higher risk — to get their annual flu vaccine without delay. It said vaccines are available at all public and private healthcare centres across the country and reaffirmed that vaccination is a crucial step in protecting individuals and the wider community from the risks and complications of seasonal influenza.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
