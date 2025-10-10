Pediatrician shares expert advice on protecting children from influenza

Dr Al Dhanhani explains flu virus spreads easily among children, especially in schools
As the flu season approaches, doctors are reminding parents to make influenza vaccination a priority for their children. Dr. Huda Al Dhanhani, Consultant in Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, has shared insights on the importance of both injectable and needle-free nasal flu vaccines, highlighting how annual vaccination can prevent serious complications.
“Seasonal influenza vaccination significantly reduces the risk of flu-related complications in children,” said Dr. Al Dhanhani. “It helps prevent hospitalizations, reduces the severity of symptoms, and protects vulnerable groups such as infants and children with chronic illnesses or weak immune systems.”
She explained that the flu virus spreads easily among children, especially in schools, and vaccination remains the most effective way to protect families and communities.
Dr. Al Dhanhani noted that there are two types of flu vaccines available for children — the injectable form and the nasal spray.
“The injectable vaccine contains an inactivated virus and is safe for all children above six months of age, including those with underlying health conditions,” she said. “The nasal spray vaccine is a live but weakened form of the virus, given as a spray and approved for healthy children aged 2 to 18. It’s a good option for those afraid of needles.”
However, she added that the nasal spray vaccine is not suitable for children with severe asthma, weakened immunity, or those living with immune-compromised individuals.
While the vaccine directly protects against influenza, Dr. Al Dhanhani said it also prevents secondary complications such as pneumonia, ear infections, and worsening of chronic illnesses like asthma or diabetes. “This makes vaccination a vital part of preventive care in children,” she added.
Flu viruses change frequently, which is why annual vaccination is important. “Every year, the vaccine is updated to match the most common circulating strains,” Dr. Al Dhanhani explained. “Even when the match isn’t perfect, vaccination still helps reduce the severity of illness and limits the spread of new variants.”
She stressed that immunity from previous vaccines fades over time and may not protect against new flu strains, which is why yearly vaccination is necessary.
“Seasonal flu vaccination is a vital step in protecting our children’s health,” said Dr. Al Dhanhani. “Whether through an injection or the nasal spray, both vaccines offer safe and effective protection against multiple strains of the virus.”
She added that parents should view flu vaccination as a simple yet powerful way to prevent illness and protect their families.
“Annual vaccination not only reduces the severity of illness but also helps prevent complications and limits the spread of new variants,” she said. “It’s a small step that makes a big difference in safeguarding our communities.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox