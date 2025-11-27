Travelling during the winter break? This is why you need the flu shot

Parents should weigh age, comfort, and health status when choosing between the two options. The traditional flu shot is approved for a wider age range and for children with specific health concerns. The nasal spray is needle-free and more comfortable for many children but is only suitable for certain age groups and for those who are otherwise healthy. Consulting a doctor helps ensure the most appropriate choice.

The nasal spray vaccine is a gentle, needle-free option administered through the nose rather than by injection. It is designed for healthy children within the recommended age group and can be more comfortable for those who are anxious about needles. A doctor can determine if a child is suitable for this method.

Families planning to travel should ensure that the influenza (flu) vaccination is completed at least two weeks before their trip. This timing allows the body to develop full protection from the vaccine. Early planning is particularly important for young children, as they are more vulnerable to seasonal infections and benefit most from timely immunisation.

However, with the weather changing and increasing interactions with travelling germs, it’s important now more than ever to get a flu shot. If you are scared of needles, this year, there’s some interesting news. Some of us will be able to use the nasal spray alternative that’s recently been launched in the UAE. But it isn’t for everyone.

It’s that time of year, when UAE’s students and parents breathe a collective sigh of relief and happiness. A lot is happening this December – we kick things off with the 54th National Day , which will soon enough slip into the winter break. Then there’s Christmas with family (and presents), and then a New Year’s celebration before returning to daily life.

