Travelling during the winter break? This is why you need the flu shot

It’s that time of year, when UAE’s students and parents breathe a collective sigh of relief and happiness. A lot is happening this December – we kick things off with the 54th National Day, which will soon enough slip into the winter break. Then there’s Christmas with family (and presents), and then a New Year’s celebration before returning to daily life.
However, with the weather changing and increasing interactions with travelling germs, it’s important now more than ever to get a flu shot. If you are scared of needles, this year, there’s some interesting news. Some of us will be able to use the nasal spray alternative that’s recently been launched in the UAE. But it isn’t for everyone.
Dr Siddharth Arora, Specialist Paediatrics of Medcare Women and Children Hospital, tells Gulf News how long before you travel you should get a jab, whether it’s safe for kids exhibiting slight sniffles, and who should definitely NOT be trying the new nose spray.
With the peak travel season approaching, when should families get the flu vaccine before travelling?
Families planning to travel should ensure that the influenza (flu) vaccination is completed at least two weeks before their trip. This timing allows the body to develop full protection from the vaccine. Early planning is particularly important for young children, as they are more vulnerable to seasonal infections and benefit most from timely immunisation.
If a child has mild symptoms such as a runny nose, is it still safe to receive the flu vaccine?
In most cases, children experiencing mild symptoms like a simple runny nose can still safely receive the flu vaccine. However, it is always recommended that parents consult a doctor first to confirm it is safe for the child to proceed with vaccination.
Why is getting vaccinated against the flu particularly important for travellers during busy holiday periods?
Holiday travel often involves moving through crowded airports, shopping malls, and gatherings, which increases the likelihood of exposure to circulating viruses. Receiving the flu vaccine reduces the risk of falling ill during travel and provides crucial protection for children, who may find it harder to cope with seasonal infections.
The UAE now offers a nasal spray flu vaccine as an alternative to the traditional flu shot. How does this nasal spray vaccine work, and who is it suitable for?
The nasal spray vaccine is a gentle, needle-free option administered through the nose rather than by injection. It is designed for healthy children within the recommended age group and can be more comfortable for those who are anxious about needles. A doctor can determine if a child is suitable for this method.
When deciding between the traditional flu shot and the nasal spray flu vaccine, what should parents consider?
Parents should weigh age, comfort, and health status when choosing between the two options. The traditional flu shot is approved for a wider age range and for children with specific health concerns. The nasal spray is needle-free and more comfortable for many children but is only suitable for certain age groups and for those who are otherwise healthy. Consulting a doctor helps ensure the most appropriate choice.
For children or adults with asthma, are there any precautions or specific recommendations regarding flu vaccination, especially when choosing between the flu shot and the nasal spray vaccine?
For individuals with asthma or other breathing-related conditions, the injectable flu shot is generally recommended, as the nasal spray may not be suitable. Parents should seek medical guidance to choose the safest option based on the person’s health history and current condition.
