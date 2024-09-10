From the age of six months on, residents are eligible to take the flu vaccine, and it is highly advised that people in the vulnerable group – pregnant women, the elderly and those with chronic diseases – ensure that they take the vaccine.

If you, too, would like to get the flu shot, here are the details on how you can get one.

Who should be vaccinated? According to the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), everyone starting from the age of six months can get the flu vaccine. Vaccination is particularly important for the following groups as they are at a higher risk of influenza infection and complications:

• Healthcare workers.

• Pregnant women.

• Children below 5 years.

• School-aged children (5 - 18 years).

• Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

• Smokers.

• People aged 50 years and above.

• People with high-risk conditions such as:

- Taking treatments that weaken their immune system like radiation therapy and other treatment for cancer.

- Having damaged spleen or removed spleen.

- Having long-term health problems (chronic disease) such as diabetes or heart disease, chronic lung disease (including asthma), chronic liver disease, kidney disease or extreme obesity, with Body Mass Index (BMI) of 40 or more.

Abu Dhabi

Citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi can get the flu shot for free at over 100 locations, including the following:

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – 80050

Mubadala Health – 800204

NMC Healthcare – 026332255

Mediclinic – 8002000

Burjeel Holdings – 80055

Dubai

You can book a flu vaccine appointment through the ‘Dubai Health’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices. To book an appointment, follow these steps:

Open the Dubai Health app.

Click on ‘book flu vaccine appointment’ and then log in with your UAE Pass.

Next, select the location of the health centre where you would like to get the vaccine.

Select the time slot convenient to you. Once you do, you will receive a confirmation

Dubai public health centres where you can get the flu vaccine 1. Al Barsha health centre

2. Al Badaa health centre

3. Al Khawaneej health centre

4. Al Lussaily health centre

5. Al Mizhar health centre

6. Al Mankhool health centre

7. Nadd Al Hamar health centre

8. Nadd Al Shiba health centre

9. Al Towar health centre

10. Zabeel health centre

11. Umm Suqeim health centre

12. Al Qusais health centre

Cost: Dh50

You can also get the flu vaccine at a private hospital or clinic in the emirate. However, the cost would vary based on the provider.

Northern emirates

If you are living in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain, you can get the flu vaccine through Emirates Health Services (EHS) health centres that are located in all these emirates, as well as in Dubai.

To book the appointment, you can call the EHS hotline – 800 8877 – or by starting a live chat through the EHS app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.