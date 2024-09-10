Dubai: September brings with it the start of flu season, where you don’t know how you got that itch in your throat and children come back home with a runny nose.
The best way to protect your family and yourself during these months is by getting the flu vaccine. On Monday, September 9, the UAE launched its flu vaccine campaign, which will run until March next year.
From the age of six months on, residents are eligible to take the flu vaccine, and it is highly advised that people in the vulnerable group – pregnant women, the elderly and those with chronic diseases – ensure that they take the vaccine.
If you, too, would like to get the flu shot, here are the details on how you can get one.
• Healthcare workers.
• Pregnant women.
• Children below 5 years.
• School-aged children (5 - 18 years).
• Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.
• Smokers.
• People aged 50 years and above.
• People with high-risk conditions such as:
- Taking treatments that weaken their immune system like radiation therapy and other treatment for cancer.
- Having damaged spleen or removed spleen.
- Having long-term health problems (chronic disease) such as diabetes or heart disease, chronic lung disease (including asthma), chronic liver disease, kidney disease or extreme obesity, with Body Mass Index (BMI) of 40 or more.
Abu Dhabi
Citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi can get the flu shot for free at over 100 locations, including the following:
- Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – 80050
- Mubadala Health – 800204
- NMC Healthcare – 026332255
- Mediclinic – 8002000
- Burjeel Holdings – 80055
Dubai
You can book a flu vaccine appointment through the ‘Dubai Health’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices. To book an appointment, follow these steps:
- Open the Dubai Health app.
- Click on ‘book flu vaccine appointment’ and then log in with your UAE Pass.
- Next, select the location of the health centre where you would like to get the vaccine.
- Select the time slot convenient to you. Once you do, you will receive a confirmation
2. Al Badaa health centre
3. Al Khawaneej health centre
4. Al Lussaily health centre
5. Al Mizhar health centre
6. Al Mankhool health centre
7. Nadd Al Hamar health centre
8. Nadd Al Shiba health centre
9. Al Towar health centre
10. Zabeel health centre
11. Umm Suqeim health centre
12. Al Qusais health centre
Cost: Dh50
You can also get the flu vaccine at a private hospital or clinic in the emirate. However, the cost would vary based on the provider.
Northern emirates
If you are living in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain, you can get the flu vaccine through Emirates Health Services (EHS) health centres that are located in all these emirates, as well as in Dubai.
To book the appointment, you can call the EHS hotline – 800 8877 – or by starting a live chat through the EHS app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.
Cost: Dh50