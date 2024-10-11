Dubai: As dawn breaks on November 10, the busy Sheikh Zayed Road will be filled with thousands of cycles instead of cars. This year, the highly anticipated annual cycling event, Dubai Ride, is returning, and registrations are now open.

On Thursday, October 10, as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, a 30-day annual festival promoting fitness, organisers also announced a new feature accompanying the cycling event - Speed Laps, a high-speed cycling experience is designed for those seeking a thrill.

Now in its fifth edition, Dubai Ride is the region's largest community cycling event, with a focus on enjoyment and participation for cyclists of all ages and abilities. Here is everything you need to know to secure your spot before it’s too late.

A new addition - Speed Laps

The newly introduced Dubai Ride Speed Laps promises an experience for seasoned cyclists aged 21 and over. Set to take place from 5am to 6am along a 12km route, this segment will have no speed limit, providing a unique opportunity to relish the thrill of high-speed cycling on Sheikh Zayed Road.

To participate, cyclists must maintain a minimum speed of 30 km/h, ride a bike capable of sustaining this pace, and adhere to the instructions of the Dubai Ride Marshals. After the Speed Laps, participants can join their family and friends for the main event.

Registration information - Registration for both Dubai Ride and Dubai Speed Laps is separate. While you can sign up for Dubai Ride now on the event website, registration for Dubai Speed Laps will commence on Monday, October 14.

Speed Laps rules

When taking part in the race, riders must adhere to the following requirement:

• Riders can maintain the minimum speed of 30km/h.

• Riders must have experience riding in a peloton.

• Riders have a bike that can maintain the minimum speed.

• Riders must obey the instructions of the Dubai Ride Marshalls.

Dubai Ride

For the main event, riders have two routes to select from:

• 4km Downtown Family Route: This flat route follows Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, passing iconic landmarks such as Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and the Burj Khalifa. It’s perfect for cyclists of all ages and abilities.

• 12km Sheikh Zayed Road Route: This route extends from Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park and back, featuring a climb over the Dubai Canal Bridge, making it suitable for more experienced cyclists.

Starting points

Participants can choose their starting point when registering for Dubai Ride. There are five starting points for the Sheikh Zayed Road route and one for the Downtown Family route:

• Museum of the Future

• Al Satwa

• Coca-Cola Arena

• Business Bay

• Lower Financial Street

Event timings – Dubai Ride kicks off at 6.15am. Be sure to enter your chosen start gate before it closes at 7.30am.

How to register for Dubai Ride

To secure your spot, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the event website – dubairide.com, and enter your email address.

2. Fill in your full name, mobile number, gender, date of birth, and create a password. Click ‘Next’.

3. Indicate whether you need to register any children. Adults over 21 can add children under 13 to their registration. Children aged 13 to 21 can register individually but must have parental or guardian consent.

4. Choose your route: Sheikh Zayed 12km Route or Downtown Family 4km Route.

5. Confirm your ability to complete the selected route and ensure you have a functioning bike, helmet, and light.

6. Select your start location and indicate how you will reach it—by car or bike. Parking details will be provided later.

7. Provide an emergency contact.

8. Agree to the terms and conditions, then click ‘Next’.

Upon completing your registration, you will receive a confirmation email. Don’t forget to collect your bib from the designated collection point at Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village starting October 26, 2024. Remember to bring your registration QR code.

What to bring on the day