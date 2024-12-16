Dubai: Living in Dubai on a visa sponsored by a family member? If so, you are required to have a health insurance plan, as it is a mandatory requirement as part of the visa application process.

But while those on a work visa get their health insurance coverage from the employer, who pays for the insurance policy in cases of a family visa? The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) provided some clarification on this issue through a post on its social media channels on December 15.

How can I get health insurance if I'm not employed and on my husband's visa?

According to DHA, while employers are encourage to provide health insurance for employees, spouses and dependents, in cases where this coverage is not available, the responsibility to get the health insurance coverage is on the individual who is sponsoring your visa.

In case of a family visa, this would be your spouse or parent, who has issued your visa.

Can I work while I am on my husband’s or wife’s visa?

Another common query that residents have is if they can work legally in the UAE, while they are on their spouse’s visa.

According to the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), you can work in the UAE as long as you have a work permit issued by the Ministry or a free zone, even in cases where your visa may not be provided by the company.

According to the Ministry’s website, a work permit can be issued for a wife on her husband’s sponsorship, as well as a husband on a wife’s sponsorship. If a woman, over the age of 18 is under the sponsorship of her father, she is also eligible to work legally and a work permit can be applied for.

Documents required

The work permit application will be managed by your employer, and you would be required to provide the following documents to your human resources department:

A No Objection Certificate (NOC) from your sponsor/relative. Copy of your passport and visa page, valid for at least six months. Copy of the visa sponsor’s passport and visa page, valid for at least six months. Passport-sized colour photograph with a white background. Academic qualification copy if the designation is a skilled profession. For specialised professions like doctors, engineers, nurses or teachers, an approval letter issued by the competent authority is required. Your Emirates ID.

For the complete guide on how you can get a work permit while you are on a family visa, click here.

If you do work while you are on a family visa, you may also receive health insurance coverage, as part of your company’s policies.

Mandatory health insurance