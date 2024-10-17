What is 'Sahatna'?

'Sahatna', meaning 'Our Health' in Arabic, offers a range of features that simplify healthcare access for residents:

1. Schedule appointments with doctors across the emirate

You can find doctors by name or speciality and book in-person or virtual consultations. The app also sends reminders when your appointment is approaching.

2. All your medical data in one place

With Sahatna, you can access your health records, including lab results, medications, and diagnoses, all in one convenient location. The app even has information on your allergies, any recent immunisations, and vital signs.

3. Electronic prescriptions

Access your medical prescriptions directly through the app. “This can be quite useful if there’s a long queue at the hospital pharmacy. You can access your prescription on the app and collect your medication from any pharmacy,” Al Jallaf noted.

4. Wellness tracking

The app also allows users to connect their with wearable devices to it, to monitor metrics like sleep pattern and step counts. It then analyses your activity and offers personalised wellness goals to encourage a healthier lifestyle. “For example, if you have an irregular heartbeat and your Apple Watch detects it, your doctor will be able to see this pattern through the app and consider it when treating you,” highlighted Al Jallaf.

5. AI symptom checker

“You can enter your symptoms into the app, and it will assess their severity. Based on the information, the AI tool will determine whether you need emergency care or a visit to a healthcare centre,” he added.

6. Genomic reports

Emiratis can access their unique genomic data through the app. “For the first time ever, anyone who participated in the Emirati Genome Programme can access their personalised genomic records. Genomics is something you only do once in your life — it never changes. By understanding your genomic makeup, you can tailor your nutrition and lifestyle to lead a healthier and longer life,” explained Al Jallaf.

7. Manage your family’s health

The app allows you to access not only your medical records but also those of your dependents. You can track your family’s health, including their screening and vaccination records, ensuring everyone’s wellbeing.

Can I use the app if I don’t live in Abu Dhabi?

“The app’s teleconsultation feature allows you to speak to a doctor in Abu Dhabi and access your health insurance details. If you are a visitor, you can use the app to find the nearest healthcare facilities,” added Al Jallaf.