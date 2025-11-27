Skip the rooftop soirees and crowds, here's what to do instead
NYE is just a month away, and spots are filling up fast. But don’t stress—there’s a cool, offbeat option that might just be your vibe. Forget rooftop soirees; Dubai’s RTA has a fresh announcement that could be your perfect pick.
For NYE 2026, you can literally sail into the new year — aboard a Water Taxi, traditional Abra, or the Dubai Ferry — and count down to midnight on the waves. Yes, fireworks and sea breeze included.
The RTA just dropped all the timings and prices for the December 31 marine party schedule, and here’s the lowdown:
Departures between 10pm–10:30pm, back by 1:30am (because even boats need curfew).
Dubai Ferry tickets start at Dh350 for Silver and Dh525 for Gold. Kids aged 2–10 score 50% off, and tiny humans under two ride free.
Water Taxi: Dh3,750 for a whole boat (up to 20 people — wheelchair friendly too).
Abras from Al Jaddaf, Al Fahidi, Al Ghubaiba and Marina Mall cost Dh150 per person, babies under two free.
Perfect for anyone who wants a New Year’s Eve that’s more 'oceanside adventure' and less 'elbow wrestling for a selfie spot.'
Still clueless about plans? We’ve got plenty more NYE ideas waiting for you here.
From Dh150. Wednesday December 31, 10pm–1.30am.
