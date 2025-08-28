Extra vaccines that safely help your child thrive during school season

Dr Shruti Punappu shares extra vaccines that boost kids’ protection and reduce sick days
As children head back to school, their world suddenly becomes full of new friends, shared classrooms, and busy activities. While mandatory vaccines form a strong foundation, there are additional, highly recommended vaccines that can give your child an extra shield of protection during this high-exposure season.
Flu Vaccine: Every year, flu strains change, and schools are one of the easiest places for the flu to spread. A simple flu shot can mean fewer sick days and less risk of complications.
Hepatitis A: Though often mild in children, Hepatitis A can spread quickly through contaminated food or water. Vaccination not only protects your child but also helps prevent outbreaks in schools and communities.
Meningococcal (MenB): This rare but serious infection can lead to meningitis and blood infections. A MenB vaccine helps protect against one of the most dangerous causes of meningitis, especially important for children in group settings.
Pneumococcal (PPSV23): Pneumococcal bacteria can cause pneumonia, ear infections, and meningitis. The PPSV23 vaccine is recommended for children with chronic conditions or weakened immunity, but it’s worth discussing with your pediatrician.
Chickenpox (2nd Dose): If your child only had one dose, a booster ensures stronger, long-lasting protection against chickenpox outbreaks.
HPV Vaccine: Though often thought of for teenagers, starting HPV vaccination as early as 9 years old provides early protection against cancers linked to the virus later in life.
By adding these extra vaccines, you’re not just preventing illness, you’re giving your child the healthiest chance to thrive throughout the school year.
Specialist Paediatrics at Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Al Safa
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox