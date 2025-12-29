Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase hospitalised after being found homeless: 'The future looks bright'

In September 2025, the former star was found homeless in Riverside, California
Nearly two decades after he lit up the small screen as a 14-year-old on Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Tylor Chase’s life took a heartbreaking turn—but recent updates offer a glimmer of hope. Once a promising child actor, Tylor quietly stepped away from Hollywood amid struggles with bipolar disorder, resurfacing only occasionally through YouTube videos and books written under an alias.
In September 2025, the former star was found homeless in Riverside, California, sparking concern from fans and fellow child actors alike. Despite a few unsettling updates over the months, there’s now a silver lining: Tylor is receiving proper medical care.
A Californian influencer, Jacob Harris, played a key role in getting Tylor evaluated. “I was able to finally get ahold of a crisis centre that would come out and do a same-day evaluation,” Jacob told MailOnline on Christmas Day. “They determined he needed immediate help and brought him to a local hospital for 72-hour treatment. He’s in good care now. And the future is looking bright. He just needed someone to actually do something to help.”
Support has poured in from former co-stars, including The Mighty Ducks’ Shaun Weiss. He confirmed the hospitalisation, explaining, “Tylor has been taken to a facility by a mental health crisis team. He is under the care of Riverside County officials. The public outpouring of support came at a very crucial time. He is not well. He requires care beyond the scope of standard detox facilities. He needs weeks to stabilise. From the bottom of my heart, we are truly grateful for the tips and additional aid everyone has offered, but now is a time to respect Tylor’s privacy. He has all the resources necessary and we should pray that he’s able to recover.”
Hope continues with plans for rehabilitation. TMZ reports that after his 72-hour hospital hold, Tylor will enter rehab, marking another positive step forward. Daniel Curtis Lee, his former co-star, spoke about a recent video call facilitated by Jacob, noting that Tylor seemed receptive to treatment. “Jake had established a conversation with him and was working on establishing a rapport, which is difficult — and it can be tricky — considering the state that Tylor’s in,” Lee said. “He said that Tylor seemed to be very receptive to getting treatment and to the idea of going into a detox.”
