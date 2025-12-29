Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase hospitalised after being found homeless: 'The future looks bright'

A Californian influencer, Jacob Harris, played a key role in getting Tylor evaluated. “I was able to finally get ahold of a crisis centre that would come out and do a same-day evaluation,” Jacob told MailOnline on Christmas Day. “They determined he needed immediate help and brought him to a local hospital for 72-hour treatment. He’s in good care now. And the future is looking bright. He just needed someone to actually do something to help.”

Support has poured in from former co-stars, including The Mighty Ducks’ Shaun Weiss. He confirmed the hospitalisation, explaining, “Tylor has been taken to a facility by a mental health crisis team. He is under the care of Riverside County officials. The public outpouring of support came at a very crucial time. He is not well. He requires care beyond the scope of standard detox facilities. He needs weeks to stabilise. From the bottom of my heart, we are truly grateful for the tips and additional aid everyone has offered, but now is a time to respect Tylor’s privacy. He has all the resources necessary and we should pray that he’s able to recover.”