Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase finds shelter for Christmas after viral homelessness video

Former Ned’s Declassified co-stars reunite as Daniel Curtis Lee helps Chase secure shelter
Dubai: There's been a heartwarming development in the story of Tylor Chase, the former Nickelodeon child star whose homelessness was revealed in a viral video last week. Thanks to his one-time co-star Daniel Curtis Lee, Chase is now staying in a hotel room during the Christmas period.
The two actors worked together on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, a show that aired from 2004 to 2007. Chase, now 36, played Martin Qwerly in 33 episodes, whilst Lee, 34, portrayed Simon 'Cookie' Nelson-Cook across 54 episodes.
In footage obtained by the Daily Mail, the former child stars shared an emotional embrace as they reunited. Lee had tracked down his old co-star and arranged for him to have somewhere warm and clean to stay.
On Monday, Lee posted an Instagram reel detailing the effort it took to reconnect with Chase and get him into accommodation. One particularly touching moment came when Lee helped Chase get on the phone with his father, which clearly lifted his spirits.
"Love is all we can really give people, some time, and I'm happy that he was able to have that connection with his pops," Lee said in the video.
Lee noted that Chase seemed open to discussing his future and even shared a prayer during their time together. It's the kind of small moment that speaks to someone beginning to feel hopeful again.
After speaking with Chase's mother, Lee learnt that giving him cash directly "might be dangerous," and he's choosing to respect her wishes. Instead, he's looking into more structured ways to help.
Lee has put the word out on social media, asking if anyone knows about setting up a trust that would be contingent on Chase completing rehab or another recovery programme. It's a thoughtful approach that could provide the support Chase needs whilst ensuring he has the best chance at getting back on his feet.
"I really believe we can get Tylor back on his feet, and you know I'm super feeling it right now with the holiday season," Lee said. "He's on my heart often, on my mind often."
According to Riverside Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback, it's not clear how long Chase has been living rough. "We do not know how long he has been experiencing homelessness," Railsback told the Daily Mail on Monday.
The good news is that Chase has been cooperative during his interactions with police. "During all of our interactions, he has been cordial and cooperative with our officers," Railsback added.
Officers from the department's Public Safety Engagement Team have been checking in with Chase regularly, offering various resources including temporary shelter options. They've been in contact with him at least once a week.
The situation highlights the often difficult reality faced by former child stars after their time in the spotlight ends. But it also shows the power of human connection and kindness, particularly during the festive season.
Lee's decision to actively seek out his former co-star and provide tangible help, rather than just expressing concern from afar, is genuinely touching. In a world where many people would simply share the video and move on, he's actually doing something about it.
For now, Chase has a roof over his head during Christmas week, a connection with his family, and someone in his corner working to help him find a more permanent solution. It's not a complete happy ending yet, but it's certainly a step in the right direction.
