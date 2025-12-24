Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes reveals she lost 13 kg on Ozempic: 'I know I still look big'

Bynes has been candid about her struggles, admitting in March 2024 that she gained weight 'from being depressed' but has worked on self-care and motivation: “I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean.” Over the years, she’s been open about mental health challenges, body insecurities, and past substance struggles that led her to step away from acting in 2012.