When a massive star runs out of thermonuclear fuel, it collapses inward, forming an extremely dense core known as a neutron star. The outer layers of the star then rebound outward in a powerful supernova explosion. If the neutron star spins rapidly and emits beams of radiation, it is known as a pulsar. As it rotates, the radiation sweeps through space like the beam of a lighthouse and can be detected from Earth as pulses of radio waves and other forms of radiation.