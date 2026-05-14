He added, “The strong performance also underscored the dual-use remit of Space42. Space Services delivered its highest-ever Q1 revenue while Smart Solutions continued its strategic transformation toward programmatic, higher-value engagements aligned to our core capabilities. We continue to invest in the infrastructure, partnerships, and capabilities that will define Space42 in the years to come.”

Space Services remains the main growth driver for the company, with Thuraya-4 operations continuing to ramp up. The satellite is one of the largest geostationary mobile satellite services platforms ever produced and is linked to the majority of 16 new products expected to support revenue growth from 2026.

The company has completed the spacecraft preliminary design review, with the critical design review expected to be completed in the first half of 2026. The next-generation satellites are expected to strengthen national secure communication capabilities across defence and civil uses, generating $300 million in annual revenue from the fourth quarter of 2026.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.