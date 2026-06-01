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New smart parking service launched in Abu Dhabi

The Free Flow Paid Parking System uses AI and works directly with Darb wallet

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
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New smart parking service launched in Abu Dhabi
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Q Mobility announced the launch of a new smart parking experience in Abu Dhabi, enabling auto deduction parking fee payments through users’ Darb app wallet. The initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing the parking experience and delivering more seamless, efficient, and user-centric digital mobility solutions.

The new service relies on an advanced technological system powered by artificial intelligence and automatic license plate recognition. The parking session starts automatically upon vehicle entry, and fees are calculated and deducted directly from the Darb wallet upon exit, without the need to send SMS, payment machines, QR codes, or any manual actions. This provides users with a smart, seamless, and effortless parking experience.

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The Free Flow Paid Parking System provides a smoother and easier parking experience for users through a smart operational system that enables automatic parking registration and fee deduction via the Darb wallet. It removes the need for SMS, payment machines, QR code scanning, or any manual actions, helping save time and improve user convenience.

It also eliminates the need for paper tickets and cash transactions, enhancing parking management efficiency and reducing the challenges of traditional payment methods. It also supports the adoption of digital solutions and AI, while integrating smart infrastructure with the Darb digital ecosystem.

Q Mobility emphasised the importance of maintaining sufficient balance in the Darb e-wallet before using the service, to ensure a smooth automatic payment experience and avoid parking fines.

This launch comes as part of Q Mobility’s ongoing efforts to expand smart parking solutions across Abu Dhabi through the gradual activation of the service in several city sectors and selected private parking locations, supporting the transition toward more efficient and integrated digital mobility services within the emirate.

In its initial phase, the service will be available across several key locations in Abu Dhabi, including multi-storey parking facilities and selected private parking areas, with plans for gradual expansion to additional sites across the emirate in the coming period.

This project reflects Q Mobility’s commitment to transforming innovation into practical solutions that have a direct impact on community life, through the development of seamless, integrated digital mobility services focused on comfort, transparency, and operational efficiency. It also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading city in adopting advanced technologies, and building a smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem that meets the expectations of residents and visitors.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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