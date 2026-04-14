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New ‘Darb’ toll gates installed on Dubai-Abu Dhabi highways

The gates are yet to be activated

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
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A Darb toll gate in Abu Dhabi
A Darb toll gate in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s ‘Darb’ toll system is expanding to other external roads in the emirate, and new gates have been installed at strategic locations.

The toll gates, installed by the Department of Transport under Abu Dhabi Municipality, operating as Abu Dhabi Mobility, have come up in areas such as Ghantoot (Seih Shuaib) along the highway connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with the aim of improving traffic flow and reducing congestion.

The initiative aligns with recent updates to the Darb system, including extended peak hours and the removal of the daily and monthly fee caps, setting a flat rate of Dh4 per crossing.

Gates yet to go live

Sources told Gulf News that the newly installed gates have not yet been activated and are currently undergoing testing. Full operational details will be officially announced through the Abu Dhabi Mobility platform once the system goes live.

Motorists traveling between Abu Dhabi and Dubai have already observed the installation of new Darb toll gates along the E11 highway, indicating a broader rollout of the smart tolling system beyond its current range.

Two new gates have been spotted on E11, one in the northbound direction toward Dubai before Exit 403, and another southbound toward Abu Dhabi, immediately after the Ghantoot border crossing between the two emirates. Additional gates have also been observed in the Al Qurm area, installed in both directions.

The structures are clearly labeled ‘Ghantoot Darb Toll Gate’ and ‘Al Qurm Darb Toll Gate’, respectively. However, neither location is operational yet.

Notably, these new toll gates are positioned directly on highways rather than bridges, suggesting a potential expansion of toll collection zones beyond Abu Dhabi Island’s traditional entry points.

Motorists must register their vehicles through the TAMM platform to avoid penalties.

Updated Darb timings and fees

  • Peak hours: 7am to 9am, and 5pm to 7pm, Monday to Saturday

  • Toll charge: Dh4 per crossing

  • Daily and monthly caps have been removed

  • Violation: Dh50 fine applies if the Darb account balance is insufficient after the grace period

Launched in 2021, the Darb system is currently in place at key entry points into Abu Dhabi Island through four major bridges: Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Al Maqtaa Bridge, and Mussafah Bridge.

Using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology, the system tracks vehicles passing through toll points without requiring a physical stop.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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