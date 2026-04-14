The gates are yet to be activated
Abu Dhabi’s ‘Darb’ toll system is expanding to other external roads in the emirate, and new gates have been installed at strategic locations.
The toll gates, installed by the Department of Transport under Abu Dhabi Municipality, operating as Abu Dhabi Mobility, have come up in areas such as Ghantoot (Seih Shuaib) along the highway connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with the aim of improving traffic flow and reducing congestion.
The initiative aligns with recent updates to the Darb system, including extended peak hours and the removal of the daily and monthly fee caps, setting a flat rate of Dh4 per crossing.
Sources told Gulf News that the newly installed gates have not yet been activated and are currently undergoing testing. Full operational details will be officially announced through the Abu Dhabi Mobility platform once the system goes live.
Motorists traveling between Abu Dhabi and Dubai have already observed the installation of new Darb toll gates along the E11 highway, indicating a broader rollout of the smart tolling system beyond its current range.
Two new gates have been spotted on E11, one in the northbound direction toward Dubai before Exit 403, and another southbound toward Abu Dhabi, immediately after the Ghantoot border crossing between the two emirates. Additional gates have also been observed in the Al Qurm area, installed in both directions.
The structures are clearly labeled ‘Ghantoot Darb Toll Gate’ and ‘Al Qurm Darb Toll Gate’, respectively. However, neither location is operational yet.
Notably, these new toll gates are positioned directly on highways rather than bridges, suggesting a potential expansion of toll collection zones beyond Abu Dhabi Island’s traditional entry points.
Motorists must register their vehicles through the TAMM platform to avoid penalties.
Peak hours: 7am to 9am, and 5pm to 7pm, Monday to Saturday
Toll charge: Dh4 per crossing
Daily and monthly caps have been removed
Violation: Dh50 fine applies if the Darb account balance is insufficient after the grace period
Launched in 2021, the Darb system is currently in place at key entry points into Abu Dhabi Island through four major bridges: Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Al Maqtaa Bridge, and Mussafah Bridge.
Using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology, the system tracks vehicles passing through toll points without requiring a physical stop.