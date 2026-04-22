New Darb toll gates in Abu Dhabi: locations, fees, and who’s exempt

Where they are, how much you’ll pay, and the best alternative routes to avoid delays
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the introduction of two new gates to the Darb Toll Gate System in Abu Dhabi. This initiative aims to enhance traffic flow on major roads, improve the efficiency of the road network, and reduce congestion, particularly during peak hours. The project is being implemented and operated in collaboration with Q-Mobility.
According to the ITC, the new gates are located on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street in Ghantoot and on Wahat Al Karama Street at the entrance and exit of Sheikh Zayed Street. Both gates will begin operations on May 4, 2026, and will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
A toll fee of Dh4 will be charged per crossing. However, one vehicle will continue to be exempt for eligible categories, including senior citizens, People of Determination, low-income citizens, and retired citizens, in line with the emirate’s approved toll system.
The ITC noted that the selection of the two locations was based on detailed traffic studies that considered traffic density, mobility patterns, and the availability of alternative routes:
Al Qurm Toll Gate: Located on Wahat Al Karama Street at the entrance and exit of Sheikh Zayed Street. Motorists can use Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street or Arabian Gulf Street as alternative routes.
Ghantoot Toll Gate: Located on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street in Ghantoot. Drivers may opt for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Street as an alternative.
The ITC emphasized that the addition of these gates is part of broader efforts to develop Abu Dhabi’s road network in line with urban expansion and increasing traffic demand. The centre will continue to monitor the impact of the new gates through regular evaluations to assess performance and analyse usage patterns, ensuring the system operates effectively and meets traffic management objectives.