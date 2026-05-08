The new regulation will come into effect on May 15, 2026
Abu Dhabi: Delivery motorcycles will be banned from using selected high-speed roads across Abu Dhabi from May 15, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen road safety and reduce risks facing riders and motorists.
The Integrated Transport Centre, operating under Abu Dhabi Mobility, announced that delivery motorcycles will no longer be permitted on roads with speed limits of 120 km/h or higher.
The restriction will also apply to Sheikh Zayed Street, specifically the stretch running from Sheikh Zayed Bridge to Sheikh Zayed Tunnel.
Authorities said the measure aims to improve traffic safety standards and create a safer transport environment across the emirate’s key roads.
The decision is also aimed at protecting delivery riders and other road users, while also improving traffic flow along major transport corridors that experience heavy and fast-moving traffic.
The new regulation will come into effect on May 15, 2026.