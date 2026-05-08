The closure came into effect at 12am on Friday, is scheduled to continue until Monday
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility announced a partial road closure on Arabian Gulf Street (E20) in Abu Dhabi from Friday until Monday as part of ongoing traffic and infrastructure works in the capital.
According to a notice issued on the authority’s official social media platforms, the closure affects the left lane heading towards Abu Dhabi on Arabian Gulf Street (E20).
The closure came into effect at 12am on Friday, 8 May, and is scheduled to continue until 5am on Monday, 11 May.
Motorists were advised to plan journeys in advance and follow directional signage in the affected area to avoid delays.