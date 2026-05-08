GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Partial closure announced on Arabian Gulf Street in Abu Dhabi

The closure came into effect at 12am on Friday, is scheduled to continue until Monday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The closure affects the left lane heading towards Abu Dhabi on Arabian Gulf Street (E20).
The closure affects the left lane heading towards Abu Dhabi on Arabian Gulf Street (E20).
Social media

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility announced a partial road closure on Arabian Gulf Street (E20) in Abu Dhabi from Friday until Monday as part of ongoing traffic and infrastructure works in the capital.

According to a notice issued on the authority’s official social media platforms, the closure affects the left lane heading towards Abu Dhabi on Arabian Gulf Street (E20).

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The closure came into effect at 12am on Friday, 8 May, and is scheduled to continue until 5am on Monday, 11 May.

Motorists were advised to plan journeys in advance and follow directional signage in the affected area to avoid delays.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE summer heat explained: Why it gets so hot and humid

UAE summer heat explained: Why it gets so hot and humid

6m read
Strong winds and dust conditions expected over the weekend.

UAE weather: Dust, strong winds expected over weekend

1m read
New Dh4 tolls launch May 4—locations, exemptions, and alternate routes explained

New Darb toll gates: fees, locations, exemptions

2m read
Abu Dhabi announces partial road closures on Al Fursan and E20

Abu Dhabi announces partial road closures

1m read