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UAE motorist alert: Abu Dhabi announces partial road closures this weekend

Traffic restrictions planned for ‘Run for the Nation’ race and maintenance works

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Road closures in Abu Dhabi for ‘Run for the Nation’ race
Road closures in Abu Dhabi for ‘Run for the Nation’ race

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (AD Mobility) has announced temporary road closures around Wahat Al Karama for the “Run for the Nation” 5km community race on Saturday, April 18.

The event, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in partnership with the Zayed Charity Run, will begin at 8am and encourages public participation under the theme of community fitness and movement.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 5:00am to 10:00am to support race operations and ensure participant safety.

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Event details

  • Location: Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi

  • Time: Saturday, April 18, 8:00am

  • Entry: Free

Separate lane closures on E20

Separately, AD Mobility has announced a partial road closure at the intersection of Al Fursan Street and Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street (E20) as part of ongoing infrastructure and maintenance works.

The right lane towards Abu Dhabi will be closed from 2:00pm on Friday, April 17 until 5:00am on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Entry and exit from Al Fursan Street will also be closed from 12:00am on Saturday, April 18 until 11:00pm on Sunday, April 19.

Motorists are advised to plan journeys in advance and follow diversion signs during the closure period.

Related Topics:
Abu Dhabitranspsort

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